UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK Nov 27 Thailand's state-owned Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) will return to the debt market in January to raise funds for the government's rice-buying scheme, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday.
"We plan to raise additional money from the debt market by launching another book-building in January," Churarat Sutheethorn, head of the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO), told Reuters.
Churarat said the BAAC has raised 37 billion baht ($1.16 billion) after book-building ended on Monday for a 75 billion baht bond. The accepted coupon rate was at 3.53 percent, or 39 basis points over comparable Thai government bonds. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprapaweth and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources