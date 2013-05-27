CHIANG MAI, Thailand May 27 Thailand will renew its controversial rice-buying scheme in the crop year that begins in October 2013, the Commerce Minister said on Monday.

"We will be continuing with the scheme, with which we aim to go on supporting farmers. At this stage, we see no change in the intervention," said Commerce Minister Boonsong Teriyapirom.

The two-year old policy to pay farmers more for rice than it is worth on international markets has been straining the country's finances, has cost Thailand its spot as world's top exporter and provoked concern at the World Trade Organization. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Joseph Radford)