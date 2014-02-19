UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK Feb 19 The Thai government has sold 600,000 tonnes of rice from state stocks to 15 exporters, a senior Commerce Ministry official said on Wednesday.
That was more than the 400,000 tonnes it aimed to sell in a tender last week.
"There were two leading exporters who had overseas orders and needed rice to be delivered immediately so we agreed to award an additional 200,000 tonnes to help support them," Surasak Riengkul, Foreign Trade Department director-general, told Reuters. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources