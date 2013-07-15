* Thailand to offer 350,000 tonnes in sell tender on July 26

* Govt to issue first tender since Sept 2012 to clear storage

* Stocks estimated at 17 million to 18 million tonnes (Adds detail, comment)

BANGKOK, July 15 The Thai government will open a tender to sell some of its rice stockpiles this month to get funding to continue its price intervention programme and to clear space for grain from the next main crop starting in October.

Thailand will offer around 350,000 tonnes of rice on July 26, its first sell tender since September 2012, Commerce Minister Niwatthamrong Bunsongphaisan said on Monday.

"We are to release milled rice, aiming to export first. We will tender to sell paddy rice later, in coming tenders," Niwatthamrong told reporters.

He said the 350,000 tonnes milled rice the government would tender comprised 150,000 tonnes of 5 percent broken grade white rice and around 200,000 tonnes of other grades of broken grain.

"We have prices we target to sell at and we could refuse to sell if buyers bid lower than that," Niwatthamrong said, declining to reveal the target prices.

In September 2012, the government declined to sell 586,000 tonnes of rice in a tender due to low bids.

Thailand's rice stocks are currently estimated by officials at 17 million to 18 million tonnes, which have built up since October 2011 when the government started promising to pay higher than market prices to farmers for their grain.

Exporters said they were interested in joining the tender but were likely to bid at market prices.

"There is demand out there for exports, but the problem is with prices, which should be in line with India and Vietnam. We will bid at market prices otherwise we couldn't compete with rice from other origins," said Sompong Kitireanglarp, president of Thai exporter Ponglarp Co Ltd.

Vietnamese 5 percent broken grade was offered at $400 per tonne, while the same grade of Indian rice stood at $430 per tonne.

However, offers for 5 percent Thai rice are pegged at $475 per tonne, held at uncompetitive levels by the high intervention price the government pays to farmers for their rice. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould and Tom Hogue)