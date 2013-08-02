(Add total volume, background)

BANGKOK Aug 2 The Thai government accepted bids for 120,000 tonnes of unmilled rice and 90,000 tonnes of milled rice from its stockpiles in two tenders in July, the commerce minister said on Friday.

The total of 210,000 tonnes was well below the target of 1 million the government aims to sell to make way for new grain and generate funds for its intervention scheme.

"The volume may be far below what we aimed to sell. However, we will hold tenders again over the next few weeks to offer to sell around 200,000-300,000 tonnes each time," Niwatthamrong Bunsongphaisan told reporters.

The government offered to sell a total of 550,000 tonnes of milled and unmilled rice in July, but few exporters bid for the rice as overseas demand remained thin.

Niwatthamrong declined to give details about the sale prices the government accepted at the tenders, saying they were close to market prices.

However, traders said the government could make huge losses anyway if it sold at market prices, which are far below what it paid farmers at 15,000 baht per tonne of paddy plus milling and storage costs that would amount to around $700 per tonne.

Besides the tenders, Thailand sold 250,000 tonnes of rice stocks to Iran in a government-to-government deal.

"Around 670,000 tonnes of rice from stocks were sold so far this year by several channels, including deliveries of previous government deals made last year," Niwatthamrong said.

That was still small, by comparison with Thai government stockpiles of 17 million tonnes of rice, the highest ever, traders said. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Editing by Alan Raybould and Clarence Fernandez)