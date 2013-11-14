* Tender to be held on Nov. 19; premium, common grades to be offered-official

* Fifth tender this year; poor demand for earlier ones (Recasts with quote of exporter)

BANGKOK Nov 14 Thailand will tender to sell 450,000 tonnes of rice from its record stocks next week, a government official said, but the sale could flop like earlier attempts due to thin demand.

The tender will be the fifth one being held this year as the government is under pressure to offload huge rice stocks amassed in a populist grain-buying scheme designed to support farmers.

"We will offer to sell premium grade 100 percent fragrant rice and other common grades of white rice at the tender, which will be held on Nov. 19," Surasak Riangkrul, head of the Commerce Ministry's Department of Foreign Trade told Reuters on Thursday.

The results of the earlier tenders were disappointing. The government sold just 240,000 tonnes of rice in three tenders in July and August out of the 660,000 tonnes offered and another 53,000 tonnes out of the 300,339 tonnes offered in October.

Buyers would prefer to obtain fresh rice from the current harvest than buy from the stocks, traders said.

"Demand remains thin and buyers who really want rice could buy fresh grain as farmers have started harvesting a major crop," one exporter said.

Harvesting of Thailand's main 2013/14 crop has started, with around 28.4 million tonnes of paddy expected to flood the market. Supply normally peaks in late November.

The Thai government wants to quickly offload rice from its stocks to ready storage space and obtain cash to fund the scheme, which was renewed for a third year on Oct. 1.

The government's rice stocks quantities are still unclear, the picture muddied by conflicting figures given by ministers and doubts about deals the authorities claim to have made.

The most recent figure from the commerce ministry puts stocks at 16 million tonnes, more than double the 6.9 million tonnes exported by Thailand in 2012.

However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has said reserves could total 15.5 million tonnes next year. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)