BANGKOK Dec 14 Thai activists on Monday
demanded the release of a man arrested for sharing an
infographic on Facebook detailing alleged graft in an army-built
park, saying plainclothes security officers took him by force.
Since taking power in a military coup in May 2014,
Thailand's ruling junta has issued directives that have largely
stifled dissent, including barring political discussions and
debate.
On Sunday, a 25-year-old student, Thanet Anantawong, was
taken from a hospital while he awaited an operation, said
prominent anti-junta activist, Siriwat Serithiwat.
"Plain clothes security officers went to a hospital where
Thanet was staying," Siriwat told reporters outside a criminal
court in the capital. "I would like the court to release Thanet.
He needs medical attention. We are afraid for his life."
A junta spokesman declined to comment on the arrest of
Thanet, who is being held at Bangkok's 11th Army Circle military
base.
Thanet was among a group of activists who tried to visit the
park, at the centre of a corruption scandal that threatens to
embroil the military government.
Soldiers and police intercepted them at a train station, and
detained some for several hours before their release.
The Rajabakti park, built in the seaside resort town of Hua
Hin south of Bangkok, and dedicated to the monarchy, has been at
the centre of allegations of corruption and misspent funds.
A military probe into its finances found no corruption, but
graft accusations persist among opposition groups and the media.
Thanet faces charges under Article 116 of Thailand's
criminal code - the equivalent of sedition - as well as under
the wide-ranging Computer Crimes Act for allegedly re-posting a
diagram on Facebook linking junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha and
other officials to alleged corruption involving the park.
A second man, Thanakorn Siripaiboon, 27, was arrested on
Dec. 8 for sharing posts about government corruption and hitting
the "like" button on a post with an image deemed insulting to
Thailand's king, Human Rights Watch said on Saturday.
He is being held at Bangkok's high-security Klong Prem
Central prison, police said.
The U.S. State Department said it was aware of the reports
and "concerned by continued limitations on human rights and
fundamental freedoms in Thailand, including undue restrictions
on freedom of expression and the detention of individuals
without charge."
Thailand is a long-time treaty ally of the United States but
relations have cooled since the coup and concerns have grown in
Washington about the junta's use of royal defamation, or
"lese-majeste" laws, which are among the world's harshest.
Last week Thai police said they had launched an inquiry into
U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Glyn Davies after he criticised
"lengthy and unprecedented" jail sentences for those found
guilty of lese-majeste.
Those accused of lese-majeste are tried in military courts,
which have handed down record sentences.
A military court refused Thanakorn bail, said his lawyer,
Anon Nampa.
"They said his crimes are punishable by many years in prison
and they are afraid he will offend again if released," he added.
