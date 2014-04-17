By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
PHUKET, Thailand, April 17 Two journalists were
remanded on bail in Thailand on Thursday on charges of criminal
defamation and other offences in connection with a story they
published on the trafficking of Muslim minority Rohingya people
from Myanmar.
Alan Morison, an Australian, and Thai national Chutima
Sidasathian published a story last July for the Phuketwan news
website about Rohingya boat people who had fled Myanmar and were
mostly trying to get to Malaysia.
Their story contained excerpts from a Reuters Special Report
that detailed how some Thai naval security forces worked with
people smugglers to profit from the exodus.
A criminal court on the island of Phuket in the south of
Thailand, where the news website is based, ruled the case
against the two journalists should proceed and set the first
hearing for May 26.
They were detained for some hours while bail was processed.
"I still feel defiled in my professional capacity as a
journalist by the whole thing ... It's more than an indignation
to spend more than four hours in jail," Morison told Reuters.
Two Reuters journalists, Jason Szep and Andrew R.C.
Marshall, won a Pulitzer prize on Monday for a year-long series
of stories on the Rohingya written from Myanmar, Thailand and
Malaysia.
The complaint against Phuketwan was filed by a naval officer
based in Phuket.
The officer has also filed a criminal complaint against
Reuters, Szep and another Reuters journalist, Stuart Grudgings,
alleging violations of the Computer Crimes Act. The complaint is
believed to be under review by Thai authorities, a Reuters
spokeswoman said on Thursday in an e-mailed response to
questions.
Reuters has not been charged and stands by its reporting,
she said.
"Our story was the product of extensive reporting and is
fair, balanced and contextualised," the spokeswoman said.
The Phuketwan journalists face up to two years in prison on
the defamation charges and five years for offences under the
Computer Crimes Act.
"We oppose the use of criminal laws to sanction the press -
large or small, local or international - for publishing stories
on matters of serious public interest," the Reuters spokeswoman
said.
Most of the estimated 800,000 Rohingya in Myanmar are
regarded by the authorities as illegal immigrants. The Muslim
Rohingya in the western Rakhine State have borne the brunt of
religious violence that erupted in June 2012 and a growing
number have sought to leave Myanmar.
Muslims make up about 5 percent of Myanmar's estimated 60
million people, who are predominantly Buddhist.
