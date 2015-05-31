BRIEF-FDA approves Genentech's MS drug Ocrevus
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
BANGKOK May 31 Thailand's king was admitted to hospital on Sunday for a health check up and will stay overnight, the palace said.
Examination of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, 87, showed a normal heartbeat and no respiratory infections, according to a statement from the Royal Household Bureau. Blood tests and body temperature measurement also showed no abnormalities.
Bhumibol is widely revered by Thais, most of whom have only experienced his more than six decade reign. The king is seen as a figure above the country's often violent political divisions.
(Reporting By Pracha Hariraksapitak and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok. Writing By Aubrey Belford in Yangon.)
WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. President Donald Trump told a group of senators on Tuesday that he expected lawmakers would be able to reach a deal on healthcare, without offering specifics on how they would do it or what had changed since a healthcare reform bill was pulled last week for insufficient support.