* To hike compensation for farmers who cut trees, switch to
palm
* Global rubber prices down by more than 25 pct this yr
* Govt aims for more palm oil output to meet biofuel demand
(Adds rubber prices, background)
By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat
BANGKOK, Aug 5 Thailand's military government
will encourage farmers in the world's biggest rubber producer
and exporter to cut down more rubber trees in a bid to restrict
supply to help shore up prices, a senior government official
said on Tuesday.
Global rubber prices have tumbled more than 25
percent this year on persistent worries about demand from top
consumer China and oversupply. Sellers in Thailand and other
producers in Southeast Asia are complaining tyre grade prices
are already below production cost.
The price of benchmark Thai smoked rubber sheet (RSS3) has
dropped by a fifth this year to $2.00 per kg, down from
$2.45-$2.50 a kg early this year.
"We aim to cut down 350,000 rubber trees a year, up from
250,000 trees we planned earlier," Dumrong Jirasutas, Director
General, Department of Agriculture, told Reuters.
The government will increase the compensation to farmers who
cut rubber trees to 21,000 baht per rai (0.16 hectare/0.4 acre)
from 16,000 baht and switch to growing palm oil to meet rising
demand for biofuel, he added.
"We plan to expand palm area by around 25 percent from the
current 4 million rai (0.64 hectares)," Dumrong said.
Thailand has enforced the mandatory use of 7 percent palm
oil-based biodiesel in diesel gasoline starting this year.
The government also plans to support the state-owned Bank of
Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives in giving soft loans
to rubber factories and local cooperatives, which will buy the
commodity from farmers.
Thailand's current rubber plantation area stands at around
18 million rai. The area has been expanded substantially since
2004, with the government aiming to raise farmers' incomes by
encouraging them to grow more rubber to meet increasing demand
in the tyre industry.
