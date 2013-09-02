* Impact on prices limited so far due to weak demand

* Protest may escalate on Tuesday if govt doesn't support prices

* RSS3 at $2.75 per kg, barely change from mid-2012 lows (Adds pricing impact, background and comment)

By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

BANGKOK, Sept 2 A prolonged protest by rubber farmers in Thailand's southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province has disrupted distribution systems and delayed thousands of tonnes of prompt Thai rubber shipments for up to two weeks, exporters said on Monday.

Thailand is the world's biggest rubber producer and exporter, with around 90 percent of its output heading overseas.

The shipment delays have had little impact on spot physical prices so far, although the key Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract jumped 3 percent on Monday as China's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in more than a year.

Extended supply constraints in Thailand would underpin tyre grade prices, which tumbled to multi-year lows in mid-2012 amid global economic growth worries and uncertain Chinese demand. China accounts for 35 percent of global consumption.

Benchmark smoked rubber sheet (RSS3) was at $2.75 per kg on Monday, barely changed from $2.80 per kg hit in August 2012, when tumbling prices prompted government intervention that expired in May. RSS3 prices are less than half of the record high of $6.40 per kg touched in February 2011.

"Around 30 percent of what we sold was affected by the protest and we needed to negotiate for a one or two-week delay in deliveries," Luckchai Kittipol, CEO of Thai Hua Rubber, told Reuters. Thai Hua sells around 40,000 tonnes of rubber a month.

Thai rubber farmers held a protest in the southern province last week, blocking traffic and demanding the government re-instate support of the commodity.

The protesters have threatened to escalate the protest on Sept. 3, saying they would block highways across the country if the government does not buy rubber directly from them at 120 baht per kg, or around 50 percent above market prices.

"If the government turns down our request again, the traffic across the country will be paralysed," said Perk Lertwangpong, Chairman of the Thai Rubber Cooperatives of Thailand.

The government, which has spent billions of dollars supporting rice farmers, and previously spent 22 billion Thai baht ($690 million) in a programme that ended in May to buy 210,000 tonnes of rubber sheet, was unlikely to give in to the farmers' demand, traders said.

Thailand was forecast to produce 3.8 million tonnes of rubber in 2013, about 35 percent of the global supply.

Another rubber exporter in Thailand's Hat Yai rubber centre who declined to be named said his company had also had to delay shipments for about two week because of the protests. (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Tom Hogue)