BANGKOK, April 8 Russia has an opportunity to
sell Thailand military planes and other defence equipment
because some Western countries may be reluctant to do business
with the military government running the Asian country, Russia's
trade minister said on Wednesday.
"Our friends from the Western part of the world are ignoring
Thailand," Denis Manturov told Reuters in an interview in
Bangkok, where he has accompanied Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev on an official visit.
He also said that Russia could buy at least 80,000 tonnes of
rubber from Thailand in 2016, which he said was more than four
times what it planned to purchase in 2015.
