BANGKOK Nov 25 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB)
, Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, said on
Monday it is aiming for loan growth of 9-10 percent in 2014,
slower than its target of 10-12 percent this year.
SCB expects loan growth for the overall banking sector to
hit 8-9 percent next year, based on assumption that the
country's economy will grow of 4-5 percent, President Kannikar
Chalitaporn told reporters.
The lender, which had loan growth of 12 percent in the first
nine months of this year, plans to sell at least $500 million to
$1 billion bonds before the U.S. Federal Reserve starts tapering
its QE program, she said.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)