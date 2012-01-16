* Security beefed up in tourist hotspots, airports
* Urea, ammonium nitrate discovered in Bangkok fringe
province
(Adds details)
BANGKOK Jan 16 Thai police discovered
bomb-making materials after the detention of a Lebanese man
suspected of planning an attack, but the prime minister insisted
on Monday that everything was under control.
Authorities beefed up security in parts of the capital, its
two main airports and other areas popular with tourists after
the United States and Israel warned on Friday of a possible
terrorist attack.
The statements have irked Thailand, which is concerned about
damage to its thriving tourism industry and has so far appeared
to play down the warnings.
Police detained a Lebanese man reportedly carrying a Swedish
passport. Officials said he had links with Hezbollah, a Shi'ite
Islamist group in Lebanon backed by Syria and Iran that is on
the U.S. blacklist of foreign terrorist organisations.
National police chief Priewpan Damapong told reporters the
suspect, named as Atris Hussein, had given police an address
where bomb-making material was being kept.
Officers discovered large amount of substances that could be
used to make explosives in a building in Samut Sakhon, southwest
of Bangkok, including 4,380 kg of urea and 10 gallons of liquid
ammonium nitrate.
Priewpan said the suspect had maintained that his group had
not planned an attack in Thailand but intended to transport the
substances to a third country, which he would not name.
UNDER CONTROL
Asked about the discovery, Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra told reporters: "I have been informed. I would like
to ask people not to panic. We are currently in control of the
situation."
Thai officials have seemed irritated by travel advisories
issued by the U.S. and Israeli governments, followed by several
more since Friday. Foreign Minister Surapong Towijakchaikul said
diplomats from countries that had issued warnings would meet
with him for an explanation on Monday.
Tourism is a big money-earner for Thailand and ministers are
keen not to deter travellers, especially after the hit to
tourism from severe flooding in 2011 and political unrest in
2010.
Yingluck also instructed the defence ministry to consult
U.S. embassy officials to discuss its terror warning and seek a
retraction.
A defence envoy met the embassy's military advisory group,
Edward A. Swanda, on Monday during which it asked for better
coordination on the release of information, spokesman Thanathip
Sawangsaeng told reporters.
However, an embassy spokesman later said the terror warning
to its citizens was valid and the United States had no plan to
rescind it.
Defence Minister Yuthasak Sasiprapha told reporters in the
northern city of Chiang Mai on Sunday that Thailand was not the
target, although officials have also said that areas of Bangkok
frequented by Westerners and Israelis could be hit.
Yuthasak said that a second suspect had managed to leave the
country.
(Reporting by Aukkapon Niyomyat; Additional reporting by
Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Writing by Alan Rabould; Editing by Martin
Petty and Ed Lane)