(Recasts with revenue target, adds context, details)

* Sees H2 revenues exceeding 216 bln baht in H1

* 2013 revenue growth now at 7.2 pct vs 6 pct in H1

* Q2 net profit doubles to 9.92 bln baht, above estimates

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, July 31 Siam Cement Pcl raised its 2013 revenue target on a stronger outlook for the second half as Thailand's largest industrial conglomerate profits from an increase in demand from Southeast Asia's rapidly growing economies and frontier markets.

The company, which reported a doubling of second-quarter profit on Wednesday, said it now expects second-half revenues to exceed the 216 billion baht ($6.9 billion) earned in the first-half.

As a result, it was lifting its full-year revenue target by 0.5 percent to 437 billion baht ($14 billion) from the previous target of 435 billion baht.

"Growth will be strong in the second half as private investment should continue to boost demand for building factories, while demand from the residential sector is still growing," Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told a news conference.

"Demand in Southeast Asia is still growing. Even though there are concerns about a slowdown in Indonesia, our businesses there are still expanding well," he added.

The new target represents 7.2 percent full-year revenue growth, up from 6 percent growth in the January-June period and in line with a forecast Kan had made in an interview with Reuters earlier this month.

The company's rapid growth is emblematic of Southeast Asia's rise, where countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand currently rank among the world's strongest economies. With that economic growth comes demand for the building and packaging materials that Siam Cement makes.

Siam Cement is the region's second-largest cement maker after Swiss Holcim Ltd.

Net profit in the second-quarter rose 132 percent to the highest in 13 quarters, boosted by strong earnings in its core cement, paper and chemical businesses.

Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau, has invested 92 billion baht ($2.9 billion) since 2011, mostly on acquisitions as it seeks to expand in Southeast Asia.

The company's shares, valued at $17 billion, have risen 42 percent in the past 12 months, outperforming a 23 percent gain in the broad index. After the earnings announcement, the stock rose 1.8 percent, outperforming a 1.8 percent decline in the broader Thai market.

($1 = 31.2650 Thai baht)

(Additional reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Editing by Miral Fahmy)