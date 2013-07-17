BANGKOK, July 17 Siam Cement Pcl, Thailand's largest industrial conglomerate, is not interested in acquiring German bathroom fixtures maker Grohe, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We have studied the possibility and we decided that we are not interested in buying the company," Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar. He gave no further details.

Siam Cement and Grohe's Swiss peer, Geberit, were among interested suitors, three people familiar with the transaction told Reuters last week.

