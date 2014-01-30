Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
BANGKOK Jan 30 Thailand's Siam Cement PCL said it expected 2014 domestic cement demand growth to be lower than the 7 percent posted in 2013 due to slowdown of the government's infrastructure spending as a result of political unrest.
Cement demand grew only 2 percent since the beginning of this year, versus a 6 percent growth in the fourth quarter of last year, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told an earnings briefing on Thursday.
Siam Cement, however, see its petrochemical business as a key earnings growth driver this year thanks to continued recovery in the margins, Kan added.
Earlier, the company reported a 19 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, beating forecasts, as a recovery in petrochemical margins outweighed the impact of domestic political unrest on the company's cement business.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.