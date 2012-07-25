* Q2 net profit 4.28 bln baht vs forecast 4.3 bln
* Plans Myanmar investments as part of ASEAN expansion
* Expects H2 profit to rise on improving petrochem margins
* Shares erase earlier losses, up slightly
(Adds analyst, company comments, details)
By Khettiya Jittapong and Pisit Changplayngam
BANGKOK, July 25 Siam Cement Pcl,
Thailand's top industrial conglomerate and a barometer for the
country's economy, said it plans to diversify further into the
region's fast-growing markets after posting a 43 percent decline
in quarterly profit.
Earnings at Thailand's sixth-largest company are expected to
rise in the second half when demand improves on the back of
rebuilding work as the country's economy recovers from severe
floods last year that shut factories at carmakers and disk-drive
manufacturers.
To reduce its exposure to the domestic economy, Siam Cement
has been looking to expand overseas to drive future growth.
Valued at $11.9 billion, the company said last week it planned
to invest 200 billion baht ($6.29 billion) in the next five
years, more than half of it earmarked for other Southeast Asian
countries.
The company plans to invest 10 billion baht in three
projects in Myanmar starting next year, including a power plant,
a cement plant and logistics operations, CEO Kan Trakulhoon told
reporters on Wednesday.
"Our investment targets are still in ASEAN, both M&A and
greenfield. We expect demand to continue because of strong
economic growth in ASEAN countries," Kan said adding the
stimulus measures in China will help boost demand, which should
cushion any fallout from the economic crisis in Europe.
For its ASEAN business excluding Thailand, Siam Cement
posted a 50 percent rise in second-quarter sales, due to higher
income from its cement operation in Indonesia and building
material business in the Philippines. The company is in the
process of investing about 10 billion baht in a new cement plant
in Indonesia, Kan said.
After the earnings announcement, the company's stock erased
earlier losses to close up 0.3 percent, while the broader index
was 0.08 percent higher.
Siam Cement posted April-June net profit of 4.28 billion
baht ($135 million), down from 7.49 billion baht a year earlier
due to weak demand and a drop in the value of its petrochemical
inventories. The results were in-line with market expectations
with 11 analysts polled by Reuters forecasting an average net
profit of 4.3 billion baht. Margins in its petrochemical
business are also expected to improve in the next few quarters.
"This year is not a good year for the company and we look at
its future. We expect demand for cement and paper to pick up in
the second half while building materials should do well," said
Wichuda Plangmanee, an analyst at Kiatnakin Securities.
Siam Cement, which imports naphtha to feed its petrochemical
plants, said in a statement it booked an inventory loss of 2
billion baht from the chemical business after prices fell
sharply in line with global oil prices. Petrochemicals made up
49 percent of its second-quarter revenue.
Analysts expect Siam Cement's earnings to hit bottom in the
second quarter, typically the low season for cement and paper
businesses, while margins of its petrochemical products should
recover in the second half.
The company is forecast to post a net profit of 28.4 billion
baht for 2012, up slightly from 27.3 billion in 2011, according
to Thomson Reuters StarMine. In the first half of 2012, it
posted a net profit of 10.3 billion baht, down 39 percent from a
year earlier.
The company should also benefit after Thailand's central
bank, as expected, left its benchmark interest rate unchanged
for a fourth consecutive meeting on Wednesday to support
rebuilding an economy that faces growing global risks.
After growth of just 0.1 percent in 2011 due to the floods,
the central bank forecast 2012 economic growth of 6 percent,
thanks to a jump in consumption, investment and post-flood
restoration work.
Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's
investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau, focuses on three core
businesses: cement, petrochemicals, and paper and packaging.
Some 15 of 17 analysts rates Siam Cement "buy" or "strong
buy," with one giving "hold" and one a "sell".
($1 = 31.77 baht)
(Additional reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Matt
Driskill)