BANGKOK, July 25 Siam Cement Pcl,
Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, said on Wedneday it
expected net profit in the second half to be higher than the
first half due to improved margins in its petrochemical
business.
Siam Cement, which reported a 39 percent fall in first-half
net profit to 10 billion baht, maintained its 2012 sales target
of more than 400 billion baht, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon
told reporters.
The company aimed to invest 10 billion baht in three
projects in Myanmar, including a power plant, a cement plant and
logistics operations, Kan said.
Thailand's sixth-largest company reported a 43 percent fall
in quarterly profit, in line with expectations, due to weak
demand and a drop in the value of its petrochemical inventories.
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)