BANGKOK Oct 18 Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, thanks to solid lending growth and strong fee income, mainly from advising CP All for its $6.6 billion acquisition of Siam Makro .

SCB, the country's oldest bank, made a net profit of 12.7 billion baht ($409 million), up from 10.07 billion a year earlier, but below an average forecast of 13 billion baht by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

It set aside additional provisions of 1.5 billion baht in the quarter to prepare for any impact from economic uncertainty, it said in a statement.

The bank, valued at $17.8 billion, is 21.3 percent owned by the Thai royal family's investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau.

SCB shares, which hit a 17-year high of 199.50 baht in May, have fallen 2 percent in the past 12 months, underperforming a 13 percent rise on the main Thai index. ($1 = 31.27 Baht)

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)