BANGKOK, July 19 Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 28.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, due mainly to robust loan growth, including lending to CP All for its $6.6 billion acquisition of Siam Makro.

SCB, the country's oldest bank, made a net profit of 12.6 billion baht ($405 million), up from 9.8 billion a year earlier, and in line with an average forecast of 12.6 billion baht by 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank, valued at $20 billion, is 21.3 percent owned by the Thai royal family's investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau.

SCB shares, which hit a 17-year high of 199.50 baht in May, have fallen 1.5 percent in the past three months, outperforming a 3 percent drop on the main Thai index. ($1 = 31.08 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)