UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK, April 22 Thai wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl said on Monday it had asked for its shares to be suspended from trading for two days, pending an announcement.
"This is because the company expects to notify material information which may affect the share price," it said in a statement to the stock exchange.
Siam Makro shares have risen almost 21 percent since April 1 after a report that major shareholder SHV Holdings planned to sell its stake, which Siam Makro denied. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources