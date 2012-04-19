YALA, Thailand, April 19 Five suspected
insurgents were killed during a gunfight in Thailand's restive
deep south, police said on Thursday, the latest violence in the
Muslim region plagued by eight years of separatist conflict.
The gunmen were killed after police surrounded a suspected
insurgent hideout in a village in Yala, one of three Malay
Muslim-dominated provinces where 5,000 people have been killed
in violence since 2004.
The shootout comes amid heightened tensions following three
coordinated car bombs in two southern Thai cities 140 km (85
miles) apart, one a major tourism and commercial hub, that
killed 13 people on March 31.
Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces were part of an
ethnic Malay Muslim sultanate before they were annexed by
predominantly Buddhist Thailand in 1909.
Separatist tensions have simmered ever since, with
resentment running deep among local Muslims about the presence
and conduct of the more than 60,000 police, soldiers and
paramilitary who are based in the region and have failed to
quell the rebellion.
(Reporting Surapan Boonthanom; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre;
Editing by Martin Petty)