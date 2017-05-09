PATTANI, Thailand May 9 A bomb exploded in
front of a supermarket on Tuesday in the Thai city of Pattani,
wounding about 20 people, a military spokesman said, in what
appeared to be the latest attack by Muslim separatists in the
south of the predominantly Buddhist country.
A decades-old separatist insurgency in the largely ethnic
Malay Muslim provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat has
killed more than 6,500 people since 2004, according to
independent monitoring group Deep South Watch.
Pramote Prom-in, a spokesman for the Thai military in the
area, said a suspected car bomb had exploded at the entrance of
the Big-C supermarket in Pattani.
"The explosion wounded about 20 people," he said. No deaths
had been reported, he said.
Attacks in Thailand's deep south have intensified this year.
Last month, the government rejected a conditional offer for
peace talks by one of the main insurgent groups, the Barisan
Revolusi Nasional, which demanded international mediation or
observation.
