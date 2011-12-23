SINGAPORE Dec 23 Thailand's Star
Petroleum Refining Co will miss a January 2012 government
deadline to produce high specification gasoline, the company
said on Friday, although it still expects the domestic market
for the grade to be balanced.
Traders said Thai Star Petroleum should be able to buy high
spec gasoline if needed from the six other refineries in the
country, rather than having to import.
The delay is due to a government court injunction in late
2009 which led to the suspension of 76 industrial projects for
an investigation, impacting Star Petroleum's clean fuels
project, CEO William Stone told Reuters in an e-mail reply.
"As a result, there is a slight schedule slippage on
gasoline production. SPRC is working with government authorities
and the industry for an appropriate transition grace period."
Thailand is moving to more stringent Euro IV emission
standards from the current Euro II and Euro III standards,
scheduled to come into force on Jan. 1.
Under the Euro IV emission specifications, the sulphur
content of gasoline and gasoil will be capped at 50 parts per
million (ppm).
Stone did not say when the production of higher
specification gasoline was expected to start, but a source
familiar with the matter said that it would likely be in
mid-February.
The company has been producing Euro IV standard diesel since
October, Stone added.
Star Petroleum, 64 percent owned by Chevron and 36
percent by state-owned PTT, operates a 160,000 barrels
per day refinery in eastern Rayong province.
