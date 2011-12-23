SINGAPORE Dec 23 Thailand's Star Petroleum Refining Co will miss a January 2012 government deadline to produce high specification gasoline, the company said on Friday, although it still expects the domestic market for the grade to be balanced.

Traders said Thai Star Petroleum should be able to buy high spec gasoline if needed from the six other refineries in the country, rather than having to import.

The delay is due to a government court injunction in late 2009 which led to the suspension of 76 industrial projects for an investigation, impacting Star Petroleum's clean fuels project, CEO William Stone told Reuters in an e-mail reply.

"As a result, there is a slight schedule slippage on gasoline production. SPRC is working with government authorities and the industry for an appropriate transition grace period."

Thailand is moving to more stringent Euro IV emission standards from the current Euro II and Euro III standards, scheduled to come into force on Jan. 1.

Under the Euro IV emission specifications, the sulphur content of gasoline and gasoil will be capped at 50 parts per million (ppm).

Stone did not say when the production of higher specification gasoline was expected to start, but a source familiar with the matter said that it would likely be in mid-February.

The company has been producing Euro IV standard diesel since October, Stone added.

Star Petroleum, 64 percent owned by Chevron and 36 percent by state-owned PTT, operates a 160,000 barrels per day refinery in eastern Rayong province. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)