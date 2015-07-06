GRAPHIC: Thai auto-parts shares: link.reuters.com/nyb25w
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, July 6 (Reuters) -- Thai auto-parts shares have unwound
all the gains that they made in the past 12 months as heavily
indebted households in Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy
tightened their purse-strings and refrained from new purchases.
The automotive and parts subindex in Bangkok has
fallen 0.4 percent so far this year. While that drop was smaller
than the 1.3 percent decline in the benchmark SET index,
it deepened a downtrend that began in September last year. The
fall has also reversed all the gains that the subindex made
after May last year when the junta took over the government and
removed months of political uncertainty.
Thai auto shares - comprising component makers such as
Somboon Advance Technology Pcl and Thai Stanley
Electric Pcl - surged 50.5 percent in 2012 as a tax
incentive scheme for first-time car buyers boosted domestic auto
sales. Since 2013, sales have fallen as the effect of the
government scheme faded. The debt taken to fund those purchases
has returned to haunt the market as the Thai economy cools. Yet
analysts say auto shares have probably hit a bottom and point
investors to now attractive valuations. The auto subindex's
earnings multiple of 14.5 is well below the broader market's
16.9.
Analysts are also bullish on exports. While auto production
for the Thai market slumped 15 percent in January-to-May from a
year earlier to 287,920, output for exports rose nearly 9
percent to 495,633. Global car makers are gearing up to boost
exports from their Thai plants, with Toyota Motor Thailand and
General Motors Thailand unveiling such plans last week.
The industry, a sector promoted by the Thai government, will
also benefit over the next three to five years from the second
phase of the Board of Investment's (BOI) eco-car project, which
has so far drawn participation pledges from Japanese automakers
including Toyota Motor and Honda Motor.
"Indeed, there are signs of recovery in the second half of
2015, especially in the area of car exports," said Siros
Satrabhaya, Thailand's branch manager at J.D. Power Asia
Pacific, a regional automotive research firm. "The recent
depreciation of the baht and the measures taken by the Bank of
Thailand will help to improve the competitiveness of the
nation's exports."
(Editing by Ryan Woo)