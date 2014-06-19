BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy meets critieria set by KNF to pay out div. for 2016
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
BANGKOK, June 19 Thailand's stock exchange plans to consider placing a tax on gains from the selling of shares held for a short time, a member of its board said on Thursday.
The proposed tax will be discussed at a meeting of the stock exchange's board early next month, with a study of taxation of the stock market to be completed within three months, board member Kittipong Urapeepatanapong told reporters.
Kittipong said consideration would be given to taxing gains from selling of shares held less than six months or one year, but he gave no details. (Reporting by Bangkok bureau; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
ZAGREB, March 17 Croatian food group Agrokor, which is under government pressure to clear up its debt problems, has secured a 300 million euro ($323 million) loan from Russia's Sberbank, one of its creditors, local media reported.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 World financial leaders have dropped a reference to financing climate change from their draft communique, said an official taking part in a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies.