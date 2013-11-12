(Adds comment)
BANGKOK Nov 12 Heavy rains will delay the start
of the Thai 2013/14 sugar crushing season to the last week of
November, about two weeks later than in a normal year, a senior
official said on Tuesday.
"Excessive rains during late October forced farmers to leave
sugarcane in the ground longer, otherwise the sugar content in
cane could drop and that would mean a lower yield," Somsak
Suwattiga, secretary-general of the Office of Cane and Sugar
Board (OCSB), told Reuters.
Traders said the delay was unlikely to cause a major problem
for Thai sugar trading as there was no sign of any technical
problems that would disrupt crushing or cut capacity.
"Although crushing will start a bit late, we expect to
finish the crushing process on time and trading will run as
usual," said a trader at Thailand leading sugar milling company.
Suwattiga said leaving sugarcane in the ground would help
boost sugar production to match the forecast of 110 million
tonnes of cane, or around 11 million tonnes of sugar, he said.
Thailand is the world's second biggest sugar exporter after
Brazil. Its sugar crushing season normally starts in early
November and ends in late-April.
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Richard
Pullin)