BANGKOK, Sept 7 The state-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp (TCSC) has sold a total 44,000 tonnes of raw sugar from the 2011/12 and 2012/13 crop to two international trading houses at a tender on Wednesday, a senior official said.

"The sugar was sold to Sojitz and Wilmar Sugar Pte Ltd.," said a senior official who asked not to be named.

Sojitz a Japanese firm and Wilmar Sugar Pte Ltd is from Singapore.

The 44,000 tonnes sugar sold on Wednesday still fell short of the total amount of 54,000 tonnes of raw sugar TCSC announced it would sell earlier, he added.

