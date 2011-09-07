(Adds details and background)
BANGKOK, Sept 7 The state-run Thai Cane and
Sugar Corp (TCSC) sold a total 44,000 tonnes of raw sugar from
the 2011/12 and 2012/13 crop to two international trading houses
at a tender on Wednesday, a senior company official said.
The official, who requested anonymity, said 8,000 tonnes of
2011/12 raw sugar went to Japan's Sojitz Corp at a
premium 60 points over New York raw sugar futures.
A further 36,000 tonnes of 2012/13 sugar was sold to
Singapore's Wilmar Sugar Pte Ltd at a premium 38
points.
The 44,000 tonnes sugar sold on Wednesday still fell short
of the total amount of 54,000 tonnes of raw sugar TCSC announced
it would sell earlier, the official added.
Thailand, the world's second biggest sugar exporter, was
forecast to produce around 100 million tonnes of sugarcane in
the 2011/12 crop, the highest ever which would yield around 10
million tonnes of sugar.
It allocates 800,000 tonnes of raw sugar each year for the
TCSC to sell. Half is sold through tenders to international
trading firms and the rest to domestic mills for export.
The 2011/12 crushing season is due to start about two weeks
earlier than expected or around late October, due to record
production.
No official forecast for the next 2012/13 sugar production
are currently available, but traders and industry officials
expect Thailand to produce no less than the 7 million tonnes of
sugar it normally produces each year.
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Martin
Petty)