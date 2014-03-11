(Add detail and table) BANGKOK, March 11 The state-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp (TCSC) has sold 73,332 tonnes of raw sugar from the current 2013/14 crop to two international trading houses at premiums ranging between 50 to 52 basis points over New York raw sugar futures prices, a senior TCSC official said on Tuesday. "The two trading houses are Sopex Asia Pte Ltd. and ED&F Man," said the official who declined to be identified. The benchmark New York raw sugar contract for May delivery closed up 0.21 cent, or 1.2 percent, at 18.22 cents a lb on Monday. Thailand is forecast to produce a record 11 million tonnes of sugar in 2013/14 due to favourable weather. The crop season started in November and will run through to April. Thailand, the world's second-biggest sugar exporter, normally sets aside 800,000 tonnes of raw sugar each year for the TCSC to sell. Half is sold through tenders to international trading firms and the rest to domestic mills for export. Details of shipment in 2014 (in tonnes): Shipment J-spec Hi-pol Premium Buyers July-Sept 18,078 - 50 ED&F Man July-Sept - 12,000 52 Sopex July-Sept - 43,254 52 ED&F Man (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Robert Birsel)