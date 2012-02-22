BANGKOK Feb 22 The state-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp (TCSC) has sold 24,000 tonnes of raw sugar from the next 2012/13 crop to international trading house Marubeni at a premium 91 points over New York raw sugar prices, a senior TCSC official said on Wednesday.

That fell short of 67,333 tonnes it aimed to sell at the tender this time.

"The offer prices for other lots of J-spec raw sugar were unsatisfactory and low, so we awarded only the lot of 24,000 tonnes," a senior TCSC official told Reuters, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

