LONDON, March 28 State-owned Islamic Bank of Thailand hopes to issue the country's long-delayed first Islamic bond within 2 months, its president told Reuters on Wednesday.

The bank is looking to sell around 5 billion baht ($162.6 million) of bonds with a likely maturity of 5 years, Dheerasak Suwannayos said on the sidelines of the 2nd Annual World Islamic Finance conference in London.

News of the imminent issue comes a year after Suwannayos told reporters the bank was finalising details with advisors.

The bank will pick Malaysia's CIMB Bank to handle the deal and will target domestic and institutional investors in Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Thailand has been planning to develop a sukuk market for some time to help its burgeoning Islamic financial sector grow after tax legislation necessary for its expansion was passed in May 2011. The proceeds of the sukuk will be used to finance infrastructure projects, Suwannayos said.

Thailand's Deputy Minister of Finance Viroon Tejapaibul also confirmed plans for the sukuk and said the country was committed to developing the Islamic banking system.

Thailand has a Muslim population of about 9.5 million, many of whom live in rural areas not well served with banking products.

Islamic Bank of Thailand was set up in 2003 as a state enterprise under the Ministry of Finance and has turned buses into branches to reach customers. It currently accounts for 2 percent market share in Thailand, with 110 branches. (Reporting by Anjuli Davies, writing by Sinead Cruise; editing by Carolyn Cohn)