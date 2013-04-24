Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK, April 24 Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), Thailand's second largest mobile operator, reported a 1 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, in line with market expectations.
TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor posted a January-March net profit of 3.03 billion Thai baht ($105 million), versus 2.99 billion a year earlier.
TAC, which has about 30 percent of the Thai market, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and third-ranked True Move, a unit of True Corp. ($1 = 28.8250 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)