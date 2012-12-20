Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK Dec 20 Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), said on Thursday it planned to invest 25 billion baht ($816.9 million) to expand its 3G network having received a new licence earlier this month.
TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, planned the 3G investment for three years starting 2013, Chief Executive Jon Eddy Abdullah told reporters.
TAC, which has about 30 percent of the Thai market, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and third-ranked True Move, a unit of True Corp.
At the end of the third quarter of this year, TAC had about 23.9 million mobile subscribers.
($1 = 30.605 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Editing by Martin Petty)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)