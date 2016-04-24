* Two-year export growth spurt has led Thai tech sector
BANGKOK, April 25 After more than two years of
riding high on growing demand for cloud data storage, Thailand's
hard disk drive exporters are bracing for a fall from grace.
Data due later on Monday will likely show Thai exports of
hard disk drives (HDDs) in March extended a run of double-digit
growth after jumping 45 percent in the first two months of 2016
to $1.1 billion. The rise has been a rare bright spot in Thai
tech manufacturing, beset by cheaper competition from China.
But as the global boom in mobile devices cranks up,
electronics makers are diverting demand away from old-school
disk drives for servers and personal computers, seeking flash
memory chip supplies instead. As well as fearing lower prices
for their ageing tech, Thai shippers now worry more advanced
suppliers in countries like Malaysia will snap up business.
"It's worrying that others are shifting to more advanced
technology and letting us make HDDs," said Nopporn Thepsithar,
chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council. "PCs will be
gone in the future, so hard drives will be a short-term thing.
With disruptive technologies, I see no place for HDDs."
The world's second-largest maker of HDDs after China,
Thailand's exports of the hardware have so far recovered well
from paralysis that accompanied political turmoil in 2014. But
the $26 billion global HDD industry is set to shrink 3 percent
this year, according to research firm Gartner, as demand for
solid state drives (SSDs) using high-tech flash memory chips
grows.
There's no suggestion of any sudden slowdown among Thai HDD
makers, but gloomy longer-term forecasts are a concern for a
country where exports are worth about two-thirds of the
country's economic output, and electronics were the biggest
contributor last year. While HDD exports motored on in January
and February, electronics exports overall dropped 5 percent,
with computer parts down 12.5 percent.
Rival electronics producer Malaysia has an edge over
Thailand because SSD suppliers have based their manufacturing
operations there, said Visnu Limwibul, chairman of the Thai
Electrical, Electronics, Telecommunication and Allied Industries
Club.
"Smartphones and anything related to the Internet will grow
rapidly," Visnu said. "But we rarely have them here. Makers of
SSDs are in Malaysia."
CURRENCY TAILWIND
The surge in Thai HDD exports has also been attributable in
part to the baht's weakness, making exports more cost-
competitive and prolonging the attractiveness of making HDDs in
the country.
The baht has fallen around 6.3 percent to the U.S. dollar
since end-2014, while the Chinese yuan dropped 4.4 percent and
the Japanese yen gained 8.2 percent during the same period.
Emboldened by the Thai HDD sector's robust performance, U.S.
data storage firm Seagate Technology Plc said in
February last year it would invest 15.3 billion Thai baht ($437
million) in the country over the next five years to expand
capacity. Seagate declined to comment on future prospects for
this article.
Hard drive makers in Thailand have also begun a shift to
producing higher margin devices, moving away from low-margin PC
components, according to Somkiat Triratpan, head of the Commerce
Ministry's trade policy and strategy office.
"It's good to see them quickly adapting," he said.
But while the ministry is confident production and exports
by Thai HDD manufacturers will remain strong for now, it's
calling on firms to produce solid-state hybrid drives -
combining old and new technology - that can meet users' demand
for both speed and high storage capacity.
As time passes, the need for change will become more
evident, if industry research proves accurate.
While for enterprise server HDDs is seen growing at 11
percent this year, shipments for desktops will shrink 13
percent, according to Cross Research.
Meanwhile, HDD prices overall are expected to be
$0.04-$0.045 per gigabyte of memory this year, consultancy IDC
said, while SSDs will fetch closer to $0.40 per gigabyte.
($1 = 35.03 baht)
