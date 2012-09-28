BANGKOK, Sept 28 Thailand's top three mobile operators submitted applications on Friday to join the long-awaited auction for 3G licences, a crucial step in reforming the $7 billion sector that will enable operators to drive revenues from fast-growing data services.

Thailand is among the last in Asia to auction 3G bandwidth and the nine licences on the new 2.1 GHz spectrum are expected to generate at least $1.3 billion for the state. The auction should be a big boost to high-speed mobile Internet usage in Thailand, where the mobile penetration rate is more than 110 percent.

"Three bidders have submitted applications and the auction will be held on Oct. 16 as planned," Settapong Malisuwan, head of regulator's committee in charge of telecommunications, said on Friday.

Advanced Info Service, 21 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, sent its wholly-owned unit Advanced Wireless Network Co Ltd to join the auction. Total Access Communication, controlled by Norway's Telenor, sent its unit DTAC Network Co, and True Corp, which owns True Move, the country's third-largest mobile operator, joined the bid via Real Future Co. Ltd.

Shares in Thai telecoms firms have outperformed market on expectation that 3G services will help boost revenue from data services and reduce regulatory fees to 6 percent of revenue from about 25-30 percent under existing contracts.

Shares in market leader AIS have surged 51 percent so far this year, versus a 25 percent gain of the main index. Total Access shares have risen 32 percent and True shares have risen 91 percent.

Nine slots with 5 MHz bandwidth each will be auctioned and each winner will be limited to a maximum of 15MHz, with a starting price of 4.5 billion baht ($145 million) per licence.

($1 = 30.98 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Matt Driskill)