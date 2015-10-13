BANGKOK Oct 13 Thailand's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it would advance a second auction for fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum licences to Nov. 12 from the previously planned Dec. 15.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is also on track to open bids for 1800MHz frequency licences on Nov. 11 with four leading telecoms operators joining, NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith told a news conference.

The regulator expects the government could receive more than 73 billion baht ($2.06 billion) from the auction for four 4G licences next month, Takorn said. ($1 = 35.4700 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)