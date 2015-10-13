Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK Oct 13 Thailand's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it would advance a second auction for fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum licences to Nov. 12 from the previously planned Dec. 15.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is also on track to open bids for 1800MHz frequency licences on Nov. 11 with four leading telecoms operators joining, NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith told a news conference.
The regulator expects the government could receive more than 73 billion baht ($2.06 billion) from the auction for four 4G licences next month, Takorn said. ($1 = 35.4700 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)