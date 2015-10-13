* Advancing 4G auction to support digital economy policy

* Govt expects to receive $2 bln from 4G auction - regulator (Adds details of auction)

BANGKOK Oct 13 Thailand's telecommunications regulator said it would advance a second auction for fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum licences by a month to Nov. 12 to strengthen the country's mobile phone infrastructure and high speed Internet network.

The 4G bid is seen as a key step in supporting the digital economy policy of the military government, which is expected to receive more than 73 billion baht ($2.06 billion) from the auction next month, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) had earlier planned to hold the auction for two 900 MHz frequency licences on Dec. 15.

"We want to move faster for the country's benefit, so that Thailand can compete with other countries," NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith told a news conference

The NBTC is also on track to open bids for two 1800MHz frequency licences on Nov. 11 with four leading telecommunications operators joining, Takorn said. The 4G services will be rolled out early next year after licences are issued next month, he said.

Four companies joining the auction include top three mobile operators, Advanced Info Service Pcl, Total Access Communication Pcl and True Corp Pcl, and broadband operator Jasmine International Pcl.

A study showed the 4G auction could help stimulate investments on networks and other telecommunications related businesses of about 1.23 trillion baht over the next five years, Takorn said. ($1 = 35.4700 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)