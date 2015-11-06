BANGKOK Nov 6 Thailand's military government has supported the telecoms regulator to go ahead with its plan to hold auction for the fourth-generation (4G) mobile frequency despite opposition from two state companies, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Friday.

"There were some discussions yesterday. They can go to court if they want, but I want the auction to move ahead," Prayuth told reporters.

Prayuth's comments come after state-owned CAT Telecom asked the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to review a decision to open bids for the 1800-MHz frequency licences on Nov. 11.

The labour union of another state telecoms firm TOT Pcl sued NBTC members on Wednesday in a Thai court in an attempt to halt the auction of 900MHz frequency, to be held on Dec. 15.

CAT Telecom has said it was also considering to file a similar suit against the regulator.

There has been uncertainty around the timing of the auction.

The regulator had originally planned the auction last year, but the military government postponed it after taking power last May as officials scrutinised state-owned companies and major projects.

The 4G auction is seen as a key step in supporting the digital economy policy of the military government, which expects it to raise more than $2 billion. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)