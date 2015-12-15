Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK Dec 15 The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission
(NBTC)
* Thailand's 4G spectrum auction has attracted bids worth 52.13 billion baht ($1.45 billion) for two licences for 4G mobile spectrum, data from regulator showed.
* Price for each licences at 26.06 billion baht, versus a base price of 12.86 billion baht.
* Bidding resumes midnight to 6 a.m. local time.
* Four bidders vying for licences are market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl, second-ranked Total Access Communication, True Corp and broadband operator Jasmine International.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Louise Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order