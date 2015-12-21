(Recast with investment plan, shares, analysts comments)

* True to invest 55 bln baht in 3 yrs, Jasmine 20 bln baht

* No capital hike plan, citing options to raise funds

* Telecoms shares hit by cost, competition fears

By Khettiya Jittapong and Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Dec 21 Leading Thai telecoms firms True Corp Pcl and Jasmine International Pcl plan to invest more than 75 billion baht ($2.1 billion) over the next three years to build their share of a $6.7 billion mobile market, the companies said.

True group, the country's third largest mobile operator, and broadband operator Jasmine on Saturday won an auction for two 4G licences valued at $4.2 billion.

Shares in Thai telecoms firms dived in heavy volumes on Monday as fund managers and analysts downgraded the sector on concerns over cost and competition.

Investors are worried the winners may need to raise funds via share sales given the higher-than-expected licence prices and also fear greater competition as Jasmine enters the market.

Apart from True, Jasmine will compete with top two operators Advanced Info Service (AIS) and Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), which said they have sufficient capacity to offer 4G services.

"The landscape of competition will change with more operators. Telecoms will be no more a defensive play. The sector is at more risk of margin pressure due to the price war," said Tisco Asset Management's senior fund manager Saharat Chudsuwan.

Shares of AIS sank 19 percent and TAC plunged 27 percent, each in volumes more than seven times average daily volumes. True shares slid 8.9 percent, while Jasmine plunged 22 percent.

HEAVY INVESTMENT

True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, plans to invest 55 billion baht on network expansion over the next three years, CEO Suphachai Chearavanont told reporters on Monday.

True wants to boost its market share to 34 percent over the next five years from 20 percent now, Suphachai said. True will join with partner China Mobile to seek to become the leader in wireless high-speed internet provision.

Jasmine, ranked second in the broadband market with 1.95 million subscribers, plans to invest over 20 billion baht on installing a mobile network over the next three year when it aims to have 3 million users or 10 percent market share, Pete Bodharamik, the company's chief executive said in a separate news conference.

Jasmine plans to roll out its 4G service in the next few months and was also in talks with potential foreign partners to hold a stake in its unit JAS Mobile Broadband Co before listing the mobile unit on the Thai bourse within 2018, the CEO said.

Both True and Jasmine said they have sufficient options to secure financing to obtain licences and roll out network through cashflow, bank loans and selling some assets to infrastructure funds. Their chief executives said they have no plans to raise fund via equity issues at this stage. ($1 = 36.1400 baht) (Additional Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Keith Weir)