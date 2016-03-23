BANGKOK, March 23 Thailand's telecoms regulator said on Wednesday it planned to hold another round of auction for fourth generation (4G) mobile spectrum in late June after Jasmine International Pcl failed to pay an initial payment for the mobile licence.

The regulator will review starting price for the 900MHz spectrum in June and existing operators including True Corp , have the right to join the auction, Takorn Tantasith, secretary general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, told reporters.

The regulator will hold a board meeting on April 12 to approve the new schedule of auction plan, he said.

Broadband Internet company Jasmine failed to get financing for the licence it won at 75.65 billion baht ($2.1 billion) in an auction in December. ($1 = 34.88 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)