BANGKOK, Sept 10 Thailand's telecoms regulator said on Thursday it would hold a second auction for fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum licences on Dec. 15, when two 900 MHz frequency licences will be up for sale.

It also said the base price for 900 MHz licences would be 12.87 billion baht ($356 million), or 80 percent of the estimated value of the spectrum, up from a previous estimate of 70 percent. The base price of two 1800 MHz licences due to be auctioned on Nov. 11 have also been raised to 80 percent, it said.

The regulator had planned to issue all four new licences next month but has now decided to hold a separate auction for those of 900 MHz frequency, Settapong Malisuwan, vice chairman of the regulator told reporters.

"The board has decided to hold an auction in another month to help create competition," Settapong said.

Advanced Info Service Pcl, the market leader by subscribers and revenue share, is operating mobile services on the 900MHz frequency under a concession contract, which will expire at the end of September.

The starting price for the 900 MHz licences will be raised to the full value of 16.09 billion baht if the number of bidders is equal or less than the number of licences, Settapong said.

AIS, the only major Thai telecoms firm that does not offer 4G services, is expected to bid aggressively for two licences, one for 1800MHz and one for 900MHz, to roll out 4G services, analysts said.

It will provide competition for second-ranked Total Access Communication and No. 3 player True Corp, which have made a head start on 4G services. ($1 Baht = 36.1500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Susan Fenton)