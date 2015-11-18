BANGKOK Nov 18 Thailand's Central Administrative Court has rejected a suit filed by workers at state firm CAT Telecom seeking the annulment of an auction of fourth-generation mobile frequencies.

The plaintiffs were not negatively affected by the auction and the court decided not to hear the case, the court said in a statement.

CAT Telecom union workers filed the law suit against the telecoms regulator last week in a bid to disrupt the 4G auction.

The court's decision clears the way for the issuing two licences for the 1800-MHz frequency, which were auctioned on Nov. 11 and helped the military government raise $2.26 billion.

Plans to auction two 900-MHz spectrum licences on Dec. 15 face a similar legal challenge from workers at another state firm, TOT Pcl. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)