Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK Nov 18 Thailand's Central Administrative Court has rejected a suit filed by workers at state firm CAT Telecom seeking the annulment of an auction of fourth-generation mobile frequencies.
The plaintiffs were not negatively affected by the auction and the court decided not to hear the case, the court said in a statement.
CAT Telecom union workers filed the law suit against the telecoms regulator last week in a bid to disrupt the 4G auction.
The court's decision clears the way for the issuing two licences for the 1800-MHz frequency, which were auctioned on Nov. 11 and helped the military government raise $2.26 billion.
Plans to auction two 900-MHz spectrum licences on Dec. 15 face a similar legal challenge from workers at another state firm, TOT Pcl. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order