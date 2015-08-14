BANGKOK Aug 14 Thailand's top two mobile operators, Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS) and Total Access Communication PCL, said on Friday they will share infrastructure in a bid to cut costs and keep expansion of coverage on track.

This is the first instance of rivals agreeing to share resources in Thailand's fiercely competitive telecoms market. The move is in line with the policies of the country's telecom regulator, which has called for infrastructure sharing as a means of reducing overlapping investments by operators and easing the environmental impact of infrastructure.

AIS's and TAC's subsidiaries aimed to share 2,000 telecoms towers this year, the companies said in a statement. No financial details were given.

Hit by weak domestic consumption and slower economic growth, Thai mobile operators are facing pressure to boost their revenue and profits after continued drop in voice services and intensified competition.

Ratings agency Fitch said it expected Thai telecoms companies to continue their aggressive marketing activities, including handset subsidies and unlimited data offerings, which will hit profits through the second half of this year.

AIS and TAC have a combined market share of over 80 percent in terms of service revenue, Fitch said in a statement.

TAC said in a separate statement it has reached an agreement with state-run CAT Telecom to set up a joint venture to manage shared telecoms towers and fibre-optic infrastructure. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)