* Govt expects over $4 bln telecom investment in 2 yrs

* To boost telecom contrib to GDP by 1.5-2.0 percentage points

* Another auction to come in Dec

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Nov 19 Thailand's launch of faster mobile data networks will be a boon for a government grappling with slowing economic growth and could attract at least $4 billion worth of investments within the next two years, industry experts said.

In a rare piece of good news for Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, the military-run government raised $2.26 billion in a marathon 33-hour auction for 4G licenses this month, an amount that is more than the combined revenue of the top five state enterprises in the last fiscal year.

Next year, Advanced Info Service and True Corp , the operators that won the licenses, are expected to invest some 80 billion baht in the networks, Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of telecoms regulator National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), told Reuters.

Investments in 4G networks could rise to around 150 billion baht ($4.17 billion) over the next two years, but that figure does not include investments by companies after a second 4G licence auction planned for Dec. 15, he added.

Thailand's total telecoms spending now accounts for 2.3-2.5 percent of GDP, according to market researcher IDC, and the anticipated increase could lift that share by up to two percentage points, Takorn added.

Faster networks will help accelerate growth in e-commerce and online banking as well as increase demand for smartphones, said Weeradej Panichwisai, research manager at IDC.

Mobile data usage in Thailand is growing at one of the fastest rates in Southeast Asia, as average usage is at just 1.5-1.6 Gbps a month compared to 4-5 Gbps in Singapore, Pisut Ngamvijitvong, telecoms analyst at CIMB in Bangkok.

The introduction of faster networks will also boost the penetration of 4G-enabled handsets to as much as 70 percent over the next few years from just 15 percent now, Pisut added.

Competition for the second 4G auction is expected to be fierce, as True and Advanced Info go head-to-head again with first bid losers Jasmine International and Access Communication. ($1 = 35.9600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb and Miral Fahmy)