BANGKOK Nov 13 Shares in Thailand's leading
mobile operators Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) and
True Corp rose sharply on Friday after they secured 4G
mobile frequency licences valued at $2.26 billion.
Shares in second-ranked Total Access Communication
and broadband operator Jasmine International, which had
also taken part in the auction, fell more than 2 percent after
they lost in the marathon bidding on Thursday.
At 0305 GMT, AIS shares were up 3.32 percent, while True
increased 5.43 percent. TAC lost 3.13 percent and Jasmine
dropped 2.7 percent. The overall Thai market index was
down 0.16 percent.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)