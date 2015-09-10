BANGKOK, Sept 10 Thailand's state-run telecoms company TOT said on Thursday it would choose partners at a board meeting on Sept. 16 to jointly operate a range of telecommunications services, from fixed and broadband Internet to mobile and data centre operations.

TOT is one of a number of major state enterprises undergoing business restructuring since the military seized power in May 2014 to make them better able to compete with the private sector.

The company needs strategic partners to improve its financial position and strengthen its six core operations, including telecoms infrastructure, international Internet gateways, submarine cables and information technology services.

Five telecom operators have submitted proposals for a partnership with TOT, which could choose more than one partner, Djitt Laowattana, a director of TOT, told reporters.

The five are Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), the country's biggest mobile operator, as well as True Corp , Samart Corp, Mobile LTE and Loxley Pcl .

Loxley has teamed up with a unit of China Telecom in a joint proposal on a partnership with TOT.

AIS, which provides 2G mobile services under a concession contract granted by TOT, is also in talks with TOT to lease some telecoms equipment after the contract expires later this month, another TOT official said.

Analysts said the partnership with TOT will help improve AIS's competitiveness against its rivals.

AIS plans to join the upcoming auctions of 4G licences to be held in November and December. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Susan Fenton)