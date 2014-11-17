BANGKOK Nov 17 Thai telecoms regulator plans to hold an auction for fourth-generation (4G) mobile phone spectrum by September 2015 after a one-year postponement by the military government.

The regulator may increase the starting price of the auction to reflect changing economic conditions, Settapong Malisuwan, vice chairman National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, told reporters over the weekend. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)